Goldberg Calls WWE HOFer And AEW Star One Of His 'Inspirations'

Over the last few weeks, Goldberg has shared video snippets of iconic moments from his Hall of Fame career, and a recent video he posted on his social media was a moment he had with AEW star and his former WCW colleague, Sting.

Goldberg posted a video of his match with Sting from WCW's Slamboree pay-per-view in 1999, accompanied by words of praise, calling Sting one of his inspirations in the business.

"Honored to share the ring with STINGER🙏🙏 one of my inspirations, no doubt!" said Goldberg in his post.

Honored to share the ring with STINGER🙏🙏 one of my inspirations, no doubt! pic.twitter.com/NIXtEdfI7P — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) April 9, 2025

Goldberg has been effusive in his praise of Sting in the past, calling him one of the best human beings on the planet and saying that he learnt a lot from the Hall of Famer, while also speaking highly about the times he got in the ring with "The Stinger."

The Slamboree match in question happened at the TWA Dome in St. Louis, Missouri, where the match ended in a no contest after Bret Hart attacked Goldberg. Later that year, at the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view, Goldberg and Sting faced each other once again in a match dubbed "champion vs. champion," as the former was the WCW United States Champion and the latter the WCW World Heavyweight Champion, with Goldberg ultimately getting the better of him.

Earlier that night, Sting had bizarrely pinned Hulk Hogan, who simply laid down without the two exchanging any blows. The last time that Sting and Goldberg faced each other in a singles match also came in 1999, in an episode of WCW.