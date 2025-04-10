WWE's Karrion Kross Bemoans The Idea Of A 'Fair Fight'

During the latest episode of "WWE Raw," Karrion Kross interrupted AJ Styles during a backstage interview, berating the veteran for not accepting his help and claiming that everyone needs the more determined version of the "Phenomenal One." Notably, Styles pushed back at Kross questioning him about the version of "AJ Styles" that he keeps pushing for, leading Kross to exclaim that him losing at WrestleMania will mean "we" all lose. Following this, Styles then challenged Kross to a match next week, but instead of being upset, both he and Scarlett Bordeaux seemed more pleased than anything else.

Following the exchange, Kross took to social media to share the clip as well as pen an ominous warning to Styles ahead of their match. "The greatest lie ever perpetuated in combat culture is the idea of a "fair fight." There is no such thing as a fair fight. Do you understand yet?"

He might have his eyes set on Styles at this moment, but during an interview in February, Kross expressed the desire to face Gunther. According to Kross, when it comes to working a longer match that would take about 25 minutes, he'd prefer someone really tough, and the toughest guy on the roster today is GUNTHER. However, the World Heavyweight Champion is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Jey Uso, but taking into consideration how Kross likes to play mind games with his rivals, if Gunther loses the belt at WrestleMania in his match with Uso, he could be a prime target for a psychological feud.