Big E Reflects On Missing Out On Potential Goldberg Retirement Match In WWE

Former WWE Champion Big E recently opened up about his thoughts on missing the chance to be Goldberg's retirement opponent. Big E has long admired Bill Goldberg, who was one of his childhood heroes growing up. As a powerhouse performer himself, Big E's wrestling style has often been compared to the WWE Hall of Famer. Many fans have noted their similar explosive entrances and powerful movesets, making a match between them a natural fit for Goldberg's final bow in the squared circle

The popular wrestler, who has been sidelined due to a neck injury, expressed disappointment but remains hopeful about another dream match for Goldberg while speaking on "Raw Recap" on WWE's YouTube channel.

"I thought we were getting the Gunther-Goldberg match. What happened to that? What happened to that interaction? I thought that was gonna lead to Goldberg and Gunther. Now, that's a match I'm excited for," Big E shared. "I'm not in a position right now to have Goldberg's retirement match, obviously that would've been so incredibly full circle for me. But, I am seated for Goldberg against Gunther if we ever get that. Obviously Gunther has bigger fish to fry with Jey, but I'd love to see that match eventually."

The "full circle" moment Big E refers to relates to his journey in WWE. Goldberg was a major influence on his wrestling career, and having the honor of being the legend's final opponent would have been the ultimate tribute to his hero.

While Big E continues his recovery, Gunther has been dominating as World Heavyweight Champion. The Austrian powerhouse is currently focused on his ongoing feud with Jey Uso, which will lead to a World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

