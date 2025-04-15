AEW's Samoa Joe Downplays Immediate Impact Joining TNA Had On Career

Samoa Joe is still one of the biggest stars to have ever passed through the doors of TNA Wrestling. Debuting in 2005 as part of the company's X-Division, the "Samoan Submission Machine" went on a 17 month run where he wasn't pinned or submitted, and would eventually go on to be one of the few men to hold every championship the company had on offer at the time. Considering how important Joe was to TNA during the company's golden era of the 2000s, one would think that he holds his time with them in high regard. However, during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Joe explained that he wasn't blown away by TNA initially, seeing it as just another booking.

"To be honest, not a tremendous amount when it started. I had some less-than-good interactions with TNA early on." Joe explained that he was the Ring of Honor World Champion when TNA first got in touch with him, but thanks to the fact that he was making very good money working for ROH, he was in a position to turn them down.

"When I got the call for TNA, TNA didn't have any TV. They had lost the weekly pay-per-views. People kind of forget about this. Was a transitional period. They lost the weekly pay per views. I think Dixie was just about to get involved, she hadn't yet. They had called me up and before they had offered me a gig, they said, 'Hey, can you come out and have a try-out match?' I said, Sure, just send me the ticket and whatever the pay is. Then they called back and said, 'Oh we don't fly people out and there will be no pay.' I called back and said, 'Well, I'm not interested, thanks.' And I hung up."