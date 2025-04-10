Backstage Report On AEW Star Chris Jericho's Anticipated Absence

Former ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took out his frustrations over losing the title on his compatriots Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Jericho destroyed a TV and said that he was "disappointed" in the two men for being unable to win their match at Dynasty or help him retain his ROH World Title. Jericho then said that he would be going away. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez pointed out that Fozzy will be going on tour soon, though Dave Meltzer was confused as to why that would matter.

"Usually when he goes on tour, he keeps Wednesdays free, but maybe this time he's not," Meltzer said. "I don't know. But it did feel like he's going away for a little while."

Fozzy is set to kick off their 25th-anniversary tour on April 17 at The Riff in Springfield, MO, and outside of an April 30 show in Denver, CO, the band is seemingly not performing on Wednesday, leaving it up in the air how long Jericho could be gone from programming. Jericho also has responsibilities with his cover band Kuarantine, which just released a new single, a cover of Kiss's "Turn On The Night."

Jericho lost the ROH World Title at Dynasty to Bandido, though initially, Jericho had the match won. Jericho managed to sneak in an attack with a baseball bat for a pinfall, only for referee Aubrey Edwards to expose his ruse to the match's referee. The match was restarted and Jericho was pinned by Bandido following a 21-Plex. Bandido's mask was also on the line.