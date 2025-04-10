Kevin Nash Expects A 'Very Watchable' WrestleMania 41 Match From These WWE Stars

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles is set to clash with YouTuber and former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is cautiously optimistic about the match, as the famously cantankerous legend feels the divisive YouTuber and Styles will be a good fit.

"I think that Logan Paul and AJ [Styles] have a really good chance of stealing a WrestleMania moment," Nash said on "Kliq This" recently. "Number one, [Shane Helms] will put together a match for him and [Shane] worked that style."

Not only does Nash think that WWE producer Shane Helms is well-suited to put the match together, he also thinks Paul has the work ethic to hold up his end.

"Logan wants to f***ing do well. He'll put in his time. I think it's gonna be a match that's gonna be very, very, very watchable with a chance to steal it ... because they're both going to [go all out]."

The match will be Paul's fourth WrestleMania match, compared to Styles ninth. The former US Champ currently has a 2-1 record at the event, compared to Styles 4-4 record. The match came about due to Paul's brash comment that he was more famous than the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. The two men got into a heated brawl on the March 31 edition of "WWE Raw," forcing Adam Pearce to make the match. It has yet to be announced on which of the two nights of WrestleMania 41 the match will take place. WrestleMania 41 is set to take place on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.