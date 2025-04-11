Nic Nemeth Explains Why He Thinks WWE's John Cena Should Win At WrestleMania 41

Heading into WWE WrestleMania 41, some pundits believe Cody Rhodes will continue to ride his wave of momentum by defeating John Cena and retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship. Others, such as former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, are confident that Cena will dethrone "The American Nightmare" on WWE's grandest stage.

"Before the heel turn, I go, he's doing this. He's going to get one last time in every city, get everyone a bow, and then he passes the torch to Cody," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio" in reference to Cena. "Now as a heel, I think he wins the match. And you do have maybe a Cody chase with it because it's very important what happens once Cody loses. It's not the era of some people lose 40% of the time; now it is you don't lose anymore when you are the guy. Now the more that that happens and it mounts up once you get that loss, what is next? I'm going to make this up in my head, but I think you do have John go over."

Should Cena beat Rhodes at WrestleMania, he will eclipse Ric Flair and solely hold the record for the most world championship reigns in WWE history. In that scenario, Nemeth believes that Rhodes would then circle back to the Undisputed WWE Championship, but ultimately fail in a rematch against Cena.

As for the date of this hypothetical rematch, Nemeth suggested December 31 — the last day of the year and the potential last date of Cena's retirement tour. Just like in the world or rock-and-roll, though, Nemeth doesn't foresee that retirement sticking.

"I think you get one more run with that where you force it," Nemeth said. "You think he has to lose tonight. It's his last night contractually. Oh yeah, ever heard of rock and roll? No chance."

