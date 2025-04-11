Report: Planned Tag Title Ladder Match Involving WWE NXT Team Off WrestleMania Card

The WrestleMania 41 card is near complete with matches being announced on social media prior to Friday's "WWE SmackDown," but there's one match that reportedly won't take place on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." While fans have been anticipating a tag team ladder match, that's likely not in the cards, according to WrestlePurists' Ibou. On a recent "WWE Raw" recap, he said that the initial plan was a three or four-way WWE Tag Team Championship match, possibly involving ladders, and the top tag team of "WWE NXT," champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom, were meant to be involved.

"At one point in the process Fraxiom was supposed to be in the 'SmackDown' tag title match at WrestleMania," Ibou said. "That is why, if you remember, why DIY visited 'NXT' to see Fraxiom... That was going to be to tie in into this. Fraxiom are getting called up after 'Mania and they're probably going to the 'SmackDown' brand. There was meant to be kind of that double-duty thing. 'Mania season, Fraxiom was meant to do some double-duty on 'SmackDown.'

Ibou said it looked like the multi-team match would have involved the Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, and Fraxiom. He said it doesn't look like the match is going to be added to the WrestleMania card and said he's questioning whether or not the Profits will see 'Mania to defend their titles. He noted their match could likely be on the "SmackDown" before the event.

"I really hope not, because Montez Ford in particular would not be happy with this at all," he said. "So, I think they find a way to get them on [WrestleMania] so we'll see what happens."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WrestlePurists" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.