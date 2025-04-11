WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Announces Tag Team Title Match For WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 has gained another match, with this one pitting two of the hottest "WWE Raw" tag teams against each other. "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce shared the news on the official WrestleMania X (formerly Twitter) account Friday afternoon.

"New Day [is] now holding a victory over the World Tag Team Champions, and as you can imagine, they will not stop blowing up my phone wanting another crack at the World Tag Team Titles," Pearce said, referencing the DQ finish on WWE's red brand earlier this week. "War Raiders, on the other hand, feel like New Day caused the entire situation and the disqualification. So what are we going to do? You have two of the most decorated tag teams of a generation, with a storied history and a score to settle. That's exactly what we're going to do. I have now signed the match for the World Tag Team Championships: The War Raiders will defend against The New Day. And what better place to do it than on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania."

On this week's episode of "Raw," Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenged The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) for the WWE World Tag Team Championships. At one point, Woods retrieved a steel chair from the outside, which Ivar then snatched from his hands. When the referee turned back around to face them, however, he witnessed Ivar striking Woods with the chair, prompting him to call for a disqualification. From there, Woods and Kingston issued a post-match beatdown on The War Raiders.

Tonight on "WWE SmackDown," the next challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will be determined through a six-team gauntlet match, with the winners going on to face the defending champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania.