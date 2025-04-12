Cody Rhodes Name-Drops Brock Lesnar, DEFY Wrestling In Charged WWE SmackDown Promo

Cody Rhodes continued the war of words with John Cena during "WWE SmackDown" as the clock ticks down to their WrestleMania 41 clash for the WWE Championship.

Rhodes immediately soaked in the cheers of the Seattle crowd and referenced the similarly warm reception he received when he worked with DEFY Wrestling in 2017, before getting into what he sees his bout with Cena to be; he said that Cena was looking to take the title away, at the detriment of what should come after them, and had neglected to make Seattle part of his farewell tour – drawing a boo from the crowd.

Rhodes then turned to the previous iterations of the WWE Championship that were displayed for the segment, running through each of them and the legends who held them before arriving at the spinner belt introduced by Cena. He said that Cena saw the belt as a bad thing, but he doesn't, and as the current WWE Champion he would teach Cena that the crowd is allowed to love somebody else.

"This stays with US!"@CodyRhodes is ready to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship at #WrestleMania for the entire WWE Universe 😤#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rRcG9B28rm — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2025

Rhodes said that he would say the same thing he said when he was backed into a corner by Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, that he is not going to cower away but fight even harder, and declaring that the title will "stay with us" to the roar of the crowd. Rhodes will face Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, April 20, in what is billed as Cena's last WrestleMania match.