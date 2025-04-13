Dave Meltzer Discusses Impact Of WWE & AEW's Wrestling War On Pay

The pro wrestling industry has enjoyed several years of financial success, and according to many claims and the salaries of the biggest stars in wrestling, the industry is more popular today than ever before. Due to this, stars have been able to push for higher salaries, and with the existence of AEW, WWE has had to go to greater lengths to appease their stars financially or take the risk of losing them to the competition – and vice versa.

During a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer commented on the "bidding war" between AEW and WWE and revealed what he's heard about the salaries of some stars.

"The guys on top right now, because of the fact that there's a 'Wrestling War' and also because of the fact that WWE is taking in so much money," he claimed. "The guys are making way more money than guys have ever made in the history of wrestling. I mean, top guys are making into the millions – not million, millions."

Meltzer further explained that it's commonplace for wrestlers to make around five million dollars annually when 2.5 million was a rare occurrence in the business previosuly. However, the current financial boom has had a negative effect globally.

"The foreign markets cannot compete with AEW and WWE anymore, you know before it would be like New Japan could get a lot of the top guys?" Meltzer added, also explaining that wrestlers used to live off of NJPW and the indies.

