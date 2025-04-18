The Longest-Running Wrestling Expo Of Indiana Always Brings The Biggest Stars

As the 21st century continues to march on, conventions and expos have become an important part of the wrestling world, particularly for older talents. Not only do these events allow fans to get a chance to meet their heroes, but it's also allowed some wrestlers to find another avenue to make a living via the money they make from meet-and-greets, autographs, photos, and so on. So it comes as no surprise that, any time one turns around, there's a wrestling convention, a wrestling expo, or even just a garden variety comic-con with wrestlers set to appear happening somewhere, with fans having a chance to meet their heroes.

And when it comes to these numerous conventions/expos, there's one that appears to stand out from the pack. Perhaps most stunningly, it isn't the annual WWE World convention held every WrestleMania season, or the Wrestlecon convention that happens that same weekend. Instead, it's the Squared Circle Expo, an annual wrestling convention held not under the bright lights of WrestleMania, or in a big market city like New York or Los Angeles, but instead smack dab in the midwest over in Indianapolis, Indiana. While still relatively new to the scene, having only begun running back in 2020, the Squared Circle Expo has quickly gained stature, and even already become the longest-running wrestling expo in Indiana, putting all other previous expos held in the state to shame.