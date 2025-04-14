Indie Promotion Reportedly Gives Ultimatum To Talent Who Miss Show For AEW Extra Work

On April 16, 2025, All Elite Wrestling will celebrate a major milestone in their history when "AEW Dynamite" airs its 289th episode. The "Spring BreakThru" special will mark the moment that "Dynamite" surpasses "WCW Monday Nitro" as the longest running weekly wrestling show on TBS and TNT, with the special event taking place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts. However, an independent promotion based in Massachusetts has reportedly given an ultimatum to some of their regular talent if they were to receive offers from AEW to appear on the show.

According to Fightful Select, Beyond Wrestling, who run their weekly "Wrestling Open" shows in Worcester, Massachusetts every Thursday have told the talents that regularly work for them that if they accept an offer from AEW to appear as an extra on TV, they will not be welcomed back to the promotion ever again. The "Spring BreakThru" edition of "AEW Collision" is set to take place on April 17, clashing with Beyond's event on the same night, and regardless of whether is for "Dynamite" on the Wednesday or "Collision" on the Thursday, Beyond aren't happy with having their talent cancel on them at the last minute for a different opportunity.

Though the idea of having talent choose extra work over a regular spot on their spot is something Beyond wouldn't be happy about, some fans have noted that Beyond is one of the many independent promotions that have been included in the WWE ID program, with Aaron Rourke, Bryce Donovan, and GAL all representing Beyond and the separate Wrestling Open brand affiliated with Beyond in the program. Many of AEW's stars have passed through the doors of Beyond over the years, including Wheeler Yuta, Lee Moriarty, and Orange Cassidy, with many others having ties to the Massachusetts based promotion.