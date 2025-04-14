TNA's Matt Hardy Says This AEW Storyline Has 'Run Its Course'

When Jon Moxley's Death Riders faction first burst onto the scene in AEW, fans quickly became excited by a new group who's goal was to dominate and overrun the company. However, since Moxley captured the AEW World Championship last October, many have grown tired with the promotions central storyline being the Death Riders continuously finding a way to escape defeat. During Moxley's most previous pay-per-view matches, he retained the title against Cope and Swerve Strickland, with fans being voicing their frustration over Moxley continuing his reign instead of AEW ending the storyline. This led former AEW star Matt Hardy to share his opinion on the Death Riders, claiming that the company desperately needs to develop a new top story.

"It has pretty much run its course. I love Jon Moxley. I think in many ways Jon Moxley is the heart and soul of AEW. I think he has busted his ass for AEW. I think he has worked as hard as he possibly can to make everything work and be as good as it possibly can. I just think this particular recreation of Jon Moxley as the leader of the Death Riders and kind of what they're doing, I think it's the whole group in general about what they're doing and their mission and I don't necessarily understand their whole mission at AEW ... we're at one of those points where it is time to move on and segue to whatever the next top story is going to be in AEW. He said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

Hardy also feels that Will Ospreay could be a potential option to win the title from Moxley and believes that AEW needs a new hot angle to build some momentum going forward in order to keep fans engaged.

