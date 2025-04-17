Kevin Owens Details Custom WWE Pyro He Wants

Recently injured WWE star Kevin Owens shares his thoughts about entrance fireworks on the "Adrian Hernandez" YouTube channel. During the discussion, he jokes about the special pyro he has wanted for years but hasn't gotten.

Owens poked fun at fellow wrestler Cody Rhodes, who has one of the biggest and over-the-top pyro shows in WWE. During his entrance, Cody gets two rounds of fireworks that light up the whole arena.

"Yeah I definitely do [think Cody's pyro is excessive]," Owens said with a smile. "I think he's very selfish as well, 'cause I think the fact that he blows about three quarters of the WWE pyro budget every year keeps a lot of people from getting pyro for their entrances."

Owens was clearly joking, but he went on to explain what kind of pyro he's been asking WWE for. He wants something like what a famous wrestler from the 1990s used to have.

"I've requested for years to have pyro added to my entrance. Remember when Psycho Sid used to have the pyro and it would say his name in the ring? I wanted the same thing, but instead of my name, I just want it to say 'Ballz' with a z at the end, and they just won't do it. Cody needs all the pyro, so, very selfish and very excessive."

Owens was talking about Sid Vicious, who had special pyro that would spell out "SID" as he posted in the ring.

While WWE probably won't give Owens his requested pyro anytime soon, it's clear he thinks he deserves a cool entrance like other top stars. In fact, Owens recently spoke about an entrance idea he had for himself and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39.

