Every WrestleMania moment we see on TV has countless decisions made behind the scenes. Kevin Owens recently shared on "My Mom's Basement" one of these backstage stories about his and Sami Zayn's championship victory at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

During WrestleMania weekend, while other performers rehearsed elaborate entrances with special effects and pyrotechnics, the veteran tag team found themselves without any production flourishes for their main event match against The Usos.

"Me and Sami [Zayn] are in the ring in the afternoon looking at everyone's entrances where they're rehearsing all these crazy entrances, and we're like, man, we're in the main event and we don't have anything," Owens explained. "So, we just look at each other, and we're like, maybe we can just come from the crowd or something, you know? So we tell Triple H, like everybody has these crazy entrances and we don't have anything, and he goes, yeah you guys don't need anything," Owens said through laughter.

This moment perfectly captures how WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H approaches character presentation. Rather than forcing elaborate spectacles onto every performer, he recognizes when simplicity better serves the story. For two scrappy fighters who built their careers on authenticity and in-ring excellence, a stripped-down entrance actually enhanced their underdog narrative.

"He's like, you guys are just gritty, and you're not the kind of guys that would have these big, elaborate entrances," Owens continued. "I'm like, alright, well can we come out from the crowd? And he goes, he looks around, where are you gonna come from? This is gonna take forever. And I go, yeah, I guess that's true."

What seemed like a production oversight on WrestleMania 39 Night One actually strengthened the storytelling. The contrast between The Bloodline's flashy entrance and Owens/Zayn's straightforward arrival perfectly highlighted the "blue-collar challengers versus entitled champions" dynamic that had built for months.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "My Mom's Basement" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.