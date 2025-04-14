Bret Hart Admits He Was 'So Unenthusiastic' Headed Into WWE Hall Of Fame Match

Bret "Hitman" Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin are going back into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, as their seminal WrestleMania 13 Submission Match will be the first WrestleMania match to be inducted into The Hall as an "Immortal Moment." In a new interview with "The Ringer Wrestling Show," the former WWE Champion had high praise for the encounter.

"I knew that night, when I walked back to the dressing room, that that match with Steve Austin was -and it was hard to say that to myself- was the best match I ever had," Hart admitted. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion felt the match was "flawlessly" carried out. "It's almost like it was divine. There's so many little things about that match that make it stand out."

Despite Hart thinking the match tops his lengthy resume, the WWE Hall of Famer was not happy heading into the match, citing the many changes that came due to then-WWF Champion Shawn Michaels "losing his smile," vacating the title, and throwing the main event into disarray. Hart says that McMahon had promised Hart a rematch against Michaels from the previous WrestleMania, but the changes led to him ending up with Austin.

"I was so unenthusiastic about the match...I just thought it was a little early to be back with Steve again," Hart said, also frustrated with the confining stipulation. Hart felt the storyline was as well built as it could be, but he still arrived at the Rosemont Horizon (now known as the Allstate Arena) certain that the match was going to be bad. "I remember saying to Steve 'What do you got for submission holds?' and he didn't have very many."