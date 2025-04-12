Bret Hart Details Finding Out His Match With Austin Was Headed For WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE legend Bret Hart has discussed going into the WWE Hall of Fame again for his match against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, revealing when he learnt about the honor.

Hart, a two-time Hall of Famer, disclosed on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that he knew about the match going into the Hall of Fame a few months ago.

"I found out a few months ago that it was going to happen, but, you know, you never really know. It's never going to happen until it happens. So, I just found out a few days ago that the announcement came out, [and] that kind of verified that it was, in fact, going to happen for me," he said.

The veteran star, who had a litany of phenomenal matches in his legendary pro wrestling career, beamed with pride when talking about the match with Austin, stating the duo created magic on that night in 1997.

"But, it's a big honor. I'm really quite proud of that, especially that match, and the work that I had with Steve Austin. I think it's, if you asked me, in truth, if I thought there was a better match somewhere, I mean, I don't think there's been a better match. It was just ... magic, what we did that night," said the legend. "It's been at the top probably since I had it."

"The Hitman" named a few other matches from his illustrious career that rank as high as the one against Austin, one of which was his match against The British Bulldog at SummerSlam 1992 in Wembley Stadium, and the other being against his arch-nemesis Shawn Michaels in the Ironman match. Hart, though, places the match against "The Texas Rattlesnake" a little higher than the others due to the little things that they did and the psychology involved in the match.