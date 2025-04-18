Former WWE Star Elijah Burke Fondly Remembers Late Friend Shad Gaspard

In 2020, Shad Gaspard, known for his role in WWE's tag team Cryme Tyme, sadly passed away at the age of 39. Gaspard had put his own life at risk after rescuing his 10-year-old son from drowning at Venice Beach, but tragically was unable to save himself. This upcoming Saturday at Murray Hill Church in Jacksonville, Florida, the Beast Invitational Cup Tournament will be held to honor the life of Gaspard, an organized wrestling event by The Love Alive Charity which is run by former WWE star Elijah Burke. Ahead of the memorial show, Burke joined "Busted Open Radio" to reflect on his relationship with Gaspard, and shared the importance behind honoring him this weekend.

"Where do we start when we talk about Shad Gaspard, a.k.a Beast. He was the first individual to walk up to me when I arrived in OVW. Immediately took me under his wings, trying to become my big brother. I had to let him know that I was still the bigger ... we just honoring a great individual who did so much, had an impact on so many people lives in the world of professional wrestling and outside of it and we want to keep that memory going ... I just remember him as my brother, he was my brother in the bond, we started together we grew together and we developed a strong bond with one another throughout our careers."

Burke no longer competes on a full-time basis, but has continued to host charity wrestling events in Jacksonville with Love Alive Charity. Tickets are still available to purchase for the event at Love-Alive.org.

