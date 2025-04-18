Triple H Explains 'Most Important Job' Lies Outside WWE, Randy Orton Approves

WWE's creative boss Triple H recently shared a story about choosing family over work on the "High Performance" podcast. He explains why he missed a televised WWE event to attend his daughter's softball game, and how his long-time friend and co-worker, Randy Orton, supported his choice.

Paul Levesque took over WWE's creative department following the controversial departure of former chief, Vince McMahon. As such, he usually attends every show. However, he recently skipped a "SmackDown" taping during WWE's recent European tour.

"The second week of the [European] tour, I did not come. I worked on it from the office, I had my team do it ... but I did not come to the event, which I very rarely miss television events," Levesque said. "Randy [Orton] came up to me, and said, hey man, you weren't at TV last week, huh? And I said, yeah I wasn't. And he said, I heard it was because you went to your daughter's softball game. And I said, you are correct, my daughter had a softball tournament in Florida, I didn't wanna miss it, so I flew to Florida to watch her softball tournament. And he just smiled and was like, man I'm proud of you."

This shows how things are changing in WWE. In the past, wrestlers often missed important family events because of their busy schedule. Now, even the boss is showing that family time matters.

Levesque mentions that "The Legend Killer" understood his choice because Orton is a parent too.

"It's a different place in life, he's older now and has kids too, so he's in a different place in his life where he can appreciate that."

WWE still maintains a busy schedule with shows and tours around the world. But this sentiment shows that the company is starting to understand that family time is important, even for the people in charge.

