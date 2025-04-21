AEW's Kyle Fletcher Details Impact Of Working With Don Callis Family

Former tag team star Kyle Fletcher has come into his own under the tutelage of Don Callis. In a new interview with "Good Karma Wrestling," Fletcher explained that Callis has been the catalyst for every villainous decision he's made over the last year or so.

"Don has been one of my biggest supporters as of late...It's hard to pinpoint on one thing [I've learned from him]. Probably the biggest impact he's had is on me being a bad guy," Fletcher said. "I've never been this committed to a role before in such a position and every week it feels like he's coming to me with like something that he's seen or something that he remembers from back in the day...So probably that's where he's come in clutch most."

Callis isn't the only Don Callis Family member with whom Fletcher has developed a rapport.

"My husband Takeshita...He's beautiful for one. Real nice c*** on him. I'm kidding. He's just the person I enjoy watching in the ring most," Fletcher chuckled. The former ROH World Tag Team Champion appreciates the way Takeshita treats wrestling like a real sport. "He throws a forearm, I think he's killed someone...And I think that's something that's missing from today's wrestling."

Fletcher and Takeshita are currently competing in the AEW Men's Owen Hart Cup, and should their winning ways continue, the fans could be looking at an all-Don Callis Family finale to the 2025 edition of the tournament. The winner receives a shot at AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at All In: Texas.