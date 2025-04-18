AEW's Jon Moxley Looks Back On 'Deep Dive' He Went On In Mexico

At the beginning of 2024, All Elite Wrestling's new working relationship with CMLL saw the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Matt Sydal all travel to Arena Mexico to represent AEW against the best that CMLL had to offer. It was the first time Moxley had ever stepped foot in Arena Mexico, as well as the first time he'd ever worked in CMLL, and during a recent appearance on "The Knockturnal" podcast, Moxley explained that he wanted to immerse himself in Mexican wrestling culture, and wanted to learn as much as possible.

"It was funny because I went on like a little bit of a deep dive of Lucha Libre and all this, and I was like 'I'm just going to show up and shut up and you tell me how you do things, what is this?' In those situations, I'm there to play your game on your terms, because I'm going to leave and I want to take away something that might be useful for me later right? So it's important to approach every single day in this with the mind of a student. The minute you start thinking you know anything, and you know better, and you know everything, that's the minute you're f**ked."

Moxley went on to say that he always thinks it's important to keep trying to add things to his own personal toolbox as he can pull from various different influences depending on which opponent he might be facing on any given night. However, when he was asked what tools his acquired from his trip to CMLL, Moxley kept his cards close to his chest, but did encourage every wrestler to take at least one trip to Mexico to broaden their horizons, especially if it involves wrestling at Arena Mexico.

