Roman Reigns Seemingly Rejects Paul Heyman, Takes Familiar Chair Shot On WWE Raw

Roman Reigns reached breaking point with his "Wise Man" Paul Heyman in the main event of "WWE Raw."

Just days away from their main event at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, Reigns met with Seth Rollins, and later CM Punk, in the main event segment on Monday. Reigns and Heyman were still hashing out the fact that Heyman had said yes to cornering Punk rather than Reigns on Saturday, with Reigns calling it a betrayal while Heyman said he was just fulfilling a promise.

Reigns then questioned if the favor is between Heyman and Punk then why is it coming to his detriment, only to then be interrupted by Rollins' entrance. Rollins congratulated Reigns on finally figuring out everything but the part that Heyman had chosen Punk over him, and that it had always been about Heyman choosing Punk right from the beginning. Reigns turned to Heyman, conceding that Rollins was right, before turning to deck his former Shield teammate.

After Reigns had cleared Rollins from the ring, Heyman tried to acknowledge his "Tribal Chief" but was immediately pie-faced by Reigns, sending him to the floor and prompting the entrance of Punk. Punk fought Reigns away from Heyman before going to check on him, only for Reigns to recover and deliver a spear. Rollins would get the last laugh, coming in from behind Reigns and delivering a chair shot much in the way he had done to betray The Shield in 2015, and delivering a curb stomp to Punk to stand tall chair-in-hand as the show went off-air.