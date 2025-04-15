AEW's Adam Cole Addresses Potentially Changing TNT Title Belt

Adam Cole finally won gold at AEW Dynasty, defeating Daniel Garcia to become the new TNT Champion. While Cole won the men's Owen Hart Tournament and carried the title given to the winner of the tournament, it's the first occasion Cole has been a champion in AEW, and naturally many have questions for the new title holder about his reign and what fans can expect.

During an interview with "The Ringer Wrestling Show," Cole was asked whether he'll get a custom-made TNT Championship like some of the previous title holders before him. "Initially, it wasn't something I had even thought about but now hearing that question and thinking about the possibilities with it happening and stuff in the future, there absolutely maybe is a possibility," Cole claimed.

Despite this, Cole opined that the title does look great as is right now and that his focus instead is to defend it with pride. "I really want to honor the TNT Championship and make it one of the most prestigious titles within AEW again," he added, noting how important the previous title holders have been, praising Garcia for his reign and calling him one of his favorite up-and-coming AEW names. "I really do believe that he's the future of All Elite Wrestling, but while I'm holding the championship, like I said, I'm going to defend it and fight for it with pride, regardless of what it looks like."

