Adam Cole Finally Pins Daniel Garcia To Claim TNT Title, First AEW Gold At Dynasty

Adam Cole has challenged Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship twice now, and with no time limit and no outside interference, their third lock-up at "AEW Dynasty" seemed to be the charm for Cole. Philadelphia watched as Garcia and Cole fought violently for the title, and after a handful of Panama Sunrises, Cole walked out of the City of Brotherly Love as the new TNT Champion.

Cole and Garcia's vitriol overflowed in the beginning of the match, as both men immediately took to swings and strikes. Their hatred bled out onto the outside, where Garcia sent Cole over one of the announce tables with a dropkick. Garcia held a slight advantage over Cole in the first act of the match, flattening the challenger with some swinging neckbreakers. The TNT Champion mercilessly targeted the challenger's leg, ultimately tossing Cole's limb into the steel steps on the outside.

The match swerved in the challenger's favor as Cole, despite all pain, landed a Panama Sunrise onto Garcia on the entrance ramp. Cole, however, failed to land The Boom, and his ankle gave out shortly after. Garcia smelled blood in the water, and landed a Panama Sunrise and The Boom onto Cole for a near-fall.

The match's tide shifted when Garcia attempted a piledriver on the turnbuckle. Cole managed to escape Garcia's grasp, and landed a Panama Sunrise onto the champion. Philadelphia came alive as Cole followed up with another Panama Sunrise before finally sealing the deal with The Boom for a pinfall victory.

The victory comes exactly seventeen years after Cole's professional wrestling debut, and it marks the beginning of Cole's first singles titles reign with AEW. Cole's victory also marks the end of Garcia's 134-day reign as the TNT Champion, which saw him defend his title against the likes of Mark Briscoe, Katsuyori Shibata, and others.