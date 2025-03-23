Daniel Garcia Still AEW TNT Champion After Time Limit Draw With Adam Cole On Collision

Daniel Garcia retained the AEW TNT Championship for the seventh time on the March 22 episode of "AEW Collision," but not because he won the match.

Garcia was in the ring against Adam Cole, who had also challenged for the title three weeks ago on the March 1 episode of "Collision." That match was ruled a no contest when both participants were attacked by Shane Taylor Promotions; this one also ended without a victor, as the 20-minute time limit expired before either man could earn a fall. Cole and Garcia both sold lower body injuries at various points in the bout, and both were able to fight out of submission holds late, grasping the bottom rope to force a break; Cole's escape of Garcia's Dragontamer took him out to the ring apron, where Cole was able to hit a Destroyer that send Garcia to the outside. Cole rolled Garcia back into the ring, but rather than go for the cover, he set Garcia up for the running knee strike known in AEW as The Boom. Unfortunately for Cole, the bell rang just before he could deliver the blow, signaling a time limit draw and keeping the title in Garcia's hands again — to the visible frustration of Cole, who still hasn't won a title in AEW.

Cole and Garcia opened the pre-taped and preempted "Collision" episode, dubbed "Slam Dunk Saturday," meaning their match immediately followed the Houston Cougars' 81-76 March Madness win over Gonzaga (the other half of the episode, "Slam Dunk Sunday," will air tomorrow, also following the conclusion of NCAA men's basketball on TNT). Garcia defeated Jack Perry for the TNT Championship back in November at AEW Full Gear; all his title defenses have taken place on "Collision," with the exception of one that took place on the Jericho Cruise 2025.