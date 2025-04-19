The Underdog Who Punched Upwards For This Historic WrestleMania Win

Though it's not always the case, WrestleMania usually involves one of its participants faced with a ton of obstacles, as they look to win one of the many World Championships atop the WWE pyramid. That makes sense; everyone loves an underdog after all, and they love it when the underdog has to overcome insurmountable odds to achieve their goal. And it's a formula WWE has used to great effect over the years, whether it was Hogan overcoming Andre, Shawn Michaels overcoming Bret Hart and 60+ minutes of grueling action, Steve Austin overcoming Vince McMahon. Of course, the similarity between all of those victories was that, while Hogan, Michaels, and Austin overcame, there was also very much a sense that they were chosen and that the promotion was happy to have strapped their rocket to them.

That was not entirely the case at WrestleMania XXX, however, when Daniel Bryan had one of the greatest feel-good moments in wrestling history. Like the aforementioned examples, Bryan had to overcome the odds. Unlike those, the deck was stacked even more. Hogan may have had to conquer Andre, but while Andre was the size of three men, he was still just one guy. Michaels may have had to wrestle sixty minutes, but he only had to wrestle once. Bryan? He wrestled twice, first opening the show by defeating Triple H to earn himself a World Title shot later in the show, then wrestling the champion, Randy Orton, and a fellow challenger, Batista. Oh, and he did it all while Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, playing their own version of Vince McMahon to Bryan's Austin, did everything they could to stop him.