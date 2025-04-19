Kevin Owens Recalls The WWE Tryout Promo That Got Him Hired

Kevin Owens has opened up about the intense tryouts that led to his WWE signing, revealing how the promo played a key role in earning him a contract.

During his recent appearance on "Insight," Owens was asked about his tryout promo, which WWE posted on YouTube last year, and which they revealed was what got him his contract. He said that during one of the drills in the tryout, he hurt his hand, following which the trainers asked everyone to take a break, and he was then called to cut a promo, which he feels got him signed by WWE. Owens said he didn't fully prepare to cut a promo, although he had an outline of what he wanted to say heading into the tryout.

"Then Matt Bloom, who at the time was not the head trainer of the PC, was just one of the trainers said, 'Come here.' So I went, and it was just me and Canyon Ceman. All the trainers were lined up, and they were like, cut a promo. So I cut that promo, and then they're like, 'Okay, thanks,'" said Owens. "I knew the basis of what I was gonna say — I was ready — but they just dropped it on us ... promos were supposed to be next day, but they asked me anyway."

He remembered how there were several wrestlers with great physiques who couldn't complete the drills, but he and Willie Mack — who weren't as physically gifted — showed heart and finished the drills.

"So the tryouts are hard. They're very hard. They're very physically demanding. They're basically like blow-up drills, nonstop. It's really not about trying to see if you're in amazing shape, because they can mold you into shape at the Performance Center. It's really to see the heart you have and the attitude you have," recalled Owens.

"The Prizefighter" was eventually signed by WWE in 2014, featuring first in "WWE NXT" before becoming a staple on the main roster.