Eric Bischoff Reacts To Gunther Saying WWE's Triple H 'Saved Professional Wrestling'

Ahead of defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 this Saturday, GUNTHER made headlines last week when he claimed that WWE CCO Triple H "saved professional wrestling" on "The Ariel Helwani Show." There's no doubt that the wrestling industry has changed since "The Game" took over as Head of Creative, with business improving not only for WWE, but its competitors as well. Despite initially thinking GUNTHER's comments were somewhat of an exaggeration, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff applauded "The Ring General" for his confident stance on a recent episode of "83 Weeks."

"If opening up the floodgates, as GUNTHER put it, meaning more people working, better opportunities, more independent promotions around the world. If that's what GUNTHER is referring to from his perspective, then who's going to argue with that? That's how the business grows. That's called evolution. You're either growing or you're dying, that's growing. And when I first heard that headline, I was like, "What? He saved wrestling? I mean, it's a bit of a stretch," but if you put yourself in GUNTHER's shoes and you see the world from his perspective, he's right. Triple H is responsible for a tremendous amount of growth in WWE and I think NXT has been a big part of that."

GUNTHER has also seemed to earn Triple H's respect, as the 37-year old has been positioned well in WWE over the last three years. Along with holding the World Heavyweight Title, GUNTHER is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time and currently has one of the best win/loss records in WWE today since joining the main roster in 2022.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.