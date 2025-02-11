Jey Uso Chooses His WWE WrestleMania Opponent After Tumultuous Raw Opening Segment

Jey Uso is officially taking another shot at GUNTHER and his World Heavyweight Championship, this time, on the "Grandest Stage of Them All." Uso outlasted 29 other men to win the Royal Rumble, and announced on Monday, after a show-opening beatdown on "WWE Raw," that he'd be challenging "The Ring General" at WrestleMania 41. Uso opened the show "yeeting" with the fans, and when he was standing on top of the announce desk, GUNTHER attacked him from behind.

The pair brawled in the ring, with GUNTHER taking Uso down to the mat before the pair were separated by security. The champion got to the top of the ramp and started yelling down to the ring to Uso. The Royal Rumble winner got on the microphone while pulling himself up on the ropes and said he would see GUNTHER at WrestleMania. GUNTHER stormed back down to the ring, and Uso took him and members of the security team out, flying over the top rope.

The pair last met in the ring to fight over the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in January. While Uso had an impressive showing, GUNTHER hit back-to-back powerbombs and pinned Uso to retain in the main event.