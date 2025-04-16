Eric Bischoff Details The Type Of Heat AEW's Death Riders Storyline Is Generating

The current main event scene in AEW is dominated by the Deathriders, led by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The faction and their overall steamrolling of AEW programming has become a divisive topic amongst wrestling fans. On a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff's co-host Conrad Thompson compared the group to the New World Order in WCW but Bischoff disagreed.

"There's nothing about the Deathriders' story that has that kind of heat," Bischoff explained. "It has a different kind of heat...and that reaction is largely, I can't think of a better word than 'repulsive.' People are turning away from it...You wanna call that 'heat?' That's heat."

Moxley recently defeated Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty earlier this month, after also defeating company favorites like Adam "Cope" Copeland and Orange Cassidy. Swerve had plenty of help from the likes of Hangman Page, but ultimately, the returning Matt and Nick Jackson proved to be insurmountable, and Moxley walked away with the title once again. Moxley is next set to face the winner of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup. He will face the winner on July 12 at AEW All In: Texas in Arlington's Globe Life Field.

Moxley hasn't just been a severe and stern champion, he's been a withholding one, keeping the AEW World Title locked away in a haliburton since winning it in October of last year. Moxley defeated the much-beloved Bryan Danielson and afterward asphyxiated his former friend with a plastic bag. Danielson has not been on AEW programming since.