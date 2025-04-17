Hurt Syndicate Retain AEW Tag Titles, Reject MJF Again On Dynamite Spring Break Thru

The AEW World Tag Team Champions made fairly quick work of The Gates of Agony on Wednesday.

The Hurt Syndicate defeated Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun on "AEW Dynamite: Spring Break Thru" in Boston, MA's MGM Music Hall. The win marked Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin's 4th title defense since they won the tag titles earlier this year on "Dynamite." After the match, prospective member MJF tried to get in on the celebration.

Despite MJF plying the group with women and even giving Shelton Benjamin the watch off his wrist, the former AEW World Champion was once again unable to gain entry into The Hurt Syndicate, with Bobby Lashley once again keeping Shelton Benjamin in line and denying MJF's membership. MVP tried to plead with Lashley and Benjamin, but was also clearly frustrated with MJF's behavior. As it stands, MVP is the only member who is truly on board with MJF's prospective membership.

Liona and Kaun are former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, alongside Brian Cage as the Cage of Agony, but Cage has since turned his back on the duo to join the Don Callis Family, where he now teams with Lance Archer.