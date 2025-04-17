Will Ospreay Advances To Men's Owen Hart Cup Finals After Big Win On AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay is moving on to Double or Nothing after defeating Konosuke Takeshita in a lightning-paced semi-finals match in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on "AEW Dynamite Spring Break Thru" on Wednesday. The pair went back-and-forth for the entirety of the bout, but things kicked into second gear when Ospreay attempted to take Takeshita to the top turnbuckle, but Takeshita countered, and Ospreay followed up with a Stun Dog Millionaire followed by an Os-Cutter on the outside, taking both of them out on the ramp.

The pair traded pin attempts until Takeshita was able to hit a suplex on Ospreay and rolled him up. "The Aerial Assassin" just barely kicked out and tried to regain his momentum on his feet before Takeshita got him into the corner and beat him down. Takeshita rocked Ospreay with a hard elbow and Ospreay took Takeshita off his feet with a flurry of kicks. He went for a Hidden Blade but Takeshita collapsed before he could connect.

They traded faster pin attempts and kickouts at one after Takeshita caught Ospreay with another elbow when Ospreay went for another Hidden Blade. Takeshita hit a Hidden Blade of his own, but Ospreay hit a Styles Clash. Takeshita kicked out of that, but Ospreay followed up with a Stormbreaker for the victory. Ospreay moves on to challenge the winner of "Hangman" Adam Page versus Kyle Fletcher at Double or Nothing for the opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In Texas.