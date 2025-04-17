MJF Comments On AEW Dynamite Passing WCW Nitro In Longevity With Tonight's Episode

"AEW Dynamite" surpassed "WCW Nitro" as the longest-running primetime wrestling show on the Turner networks on Wednesday, a fact that's had the wrestling world buzzing all week. Former AEW World Champion MJF took to social media to cheekily praise the former Turner wrestling company, while also making sure to pat himself on the back for the role he feels he played in "Dynamite's" success.

"What Nitro was able to achieve changed wrestling," MJF wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I'm proud of the fact that like Nitro (but longer) Dynamite has managed to give both fans (from an entertainment standpoint) and professional wrestlers (from a fiscal standpoint) an alternative. And to think none of this would be possible without me carrying the company solely on my back for all these years...You're truly welcome."

What Nitro was able to achieve changed wrestling. I'm proud of the fact that like Nitro (but longer 😉) Dynamite has managed to give both fans (from an entertainment standpoint) and professional wrestlers (from a fiscal standpoint) an alternative. And to think none of this... — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 16, 2025

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff, who has often been critical of AEW, handled the news graciously, congratulating the company and Tony Khan on being the new standard-bearer for primetime wrestling on Turner networks. Khan had effusive praise for WCW when reflecting on surpassing "Nitro's" episode count earlier. AEW and Warner Bros Discovery came to a new media rights agreement earlier this year, meaning "Dynamite" will go on to long-surpass the WCW Monday night program for many years to come, as well as simulcasting on the Max streaming platform.

"AEW Dynamite" premiered on TNT in October of 2019, following the company's first official event, Double or Nothing, eventually transitioning to TBS, with TNT playing host to "Collision" and the former "Rampage" show.