Bully Ray Thinks A Regular Finish Won't Be Enough For This WWE WrestleMania 41 Match

Heading into WrestleMania 41 this weekend, the outcome of the main event for Saturday night remains uncertain, with WWE making it challenging to predict who will emerge victorious. The scheduled triple threat match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on night 1 is possibly the most unpredictable bout of the weekend, with many questioning how Paul Heyman's involvement will impact the result. Nevertheless, many are expecting the main event to conclude in dramatic fashion, and according to Bully Ray Dudley, the triple threat will not only end in controversy, but will feature a possible return of a former WWE Champion.

"I don't believe a regular finish to the match on night 1 in the triple threat is going to be enough now. Roman wins and leaves with Paul. Okay. Punk wins and leaves with Paul, Seth wins and leaves with Paul ... now we're like wait a minute, Paul's gonna leave with Seth. Now all three of the options actually seem plausible and now I don't think we would be shocked by two out of the three and we'd be like, 'Oh wow, didn't see that coming but we kind of saw that coming.' Unless, The Beast returns." Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio."

During an interview with a fan just over a week ago, Lesnar claimed that he is "retired" from professional wrestling. Due the interview transpiring so close to WrestleMania, Bully believes "The Beast's" comments could be a ruse, and that there's a chance he could appear at the event, despite the lack of credibility in the sources reporting on Lesnar's WWE status.

