CM Punk Points Out Biggest Obstacle In Upcoming WrestleMania 41 Main Event

WWE star CM Punk has discussed his apprehensions heading into his first WrestleMania main event, where he will face both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a triple threat match.

WWE recently released a quick summary of the feud between the trio ahead of their match on Saturday night, where Punk revealed that he is wary of the possibility of his two opponents — and former Shield members — potentially teaming up against him and ending his WrestleMania dream.

"The biggest thing I have to worry about is if they're going to work together," said Punk. "These are two guys who have never been able to beat me without the other one's help. I'm talking all the way back to 2013. I don't know if these guys are lying, I don't know if they hate each other, I don't know if their hatred for me supersedes their hatred for each other. We could be looking at a superpowers team up here."

Reigns and Rollins haven't seen eye-to-eye for years, and them ganging up against Punk could come as quite the surprise, seeing how personal their rivalry has been. Punk will get his long-standing dream of main eventing WrestleMania this weekend, and following the contract signing on "WWE SmackDown" that confirmed it, his immediate reaction was one of caution and optimism.

"What's in my head is, I'm not there yet, and there's still two-and-a-half, three weeks to go, so I feel I might need to wrap myself in bubble wrap. I'm gonna be cautiously optimistic, and there's a lot of hard work still left to do," said the "Second City Saint."

Rollins has made his disdain of Punk public ever since the former AEW star returned to WWE, but still holds some love for Reigns, despite calling "The Tribal Chief" narcissistic.