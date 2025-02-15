WWE's Seth Rollins Contrasts Feelings Toward CM Punk & Roman Reigns

As the WrestleMania 41 card begins to take shape, one match that was teased following the events of the 2025 men's Royal Rumble was a Triple Threat bout between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. Rollins lost his temper after being eliminated and curb stomped Reigns before brawling with Punk, leading many to believe that the three Superstars are on a collision course. Rollins was a recent guest on the "Up & Adams Show," where he was asked if hated Punk or Reigns more. Rollins said Punk because there is still a lot of love for Reigns despite not being on the same page in recent years

"I love Roman Reigns, let's get that clear I love him. We came into the industry together...Roman and I broke into WWE together back in 2012. We came in as a trio, the other guy he's gone right now, but Roman and I have stuck around in WWE and we've both risen from the very bottom of WWE to the very top of WWE. Now, Roman's a different guy, he's living in his own space, he's got this kind of narcissistic complex, this God complex going on and I've got a lot of ill will towards him because we haven't seen eye-to-eye for some time. It's also rooted in love, thin line between love and hate, I want the best for him. CM Punk, I want the worst for him, I want the world to crumble around him because he's a selfish scumbag."

A Triple Threat match seems to be a change of plans considering the reports of a Reigns/Punk singles match at WrestleMania 41 circulating earlier this year, but with Rollins added to the mix, fans in Las Vegas could be in for a historic showdown.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.