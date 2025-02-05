WWE WrestleMania Plans For Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins Reportedly Revealed

One of the more interesting moments to come out of the Royal Rumble were the interactions between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. While there's long been no love lost between the three, things really turned heated towards the end of the match, with Punk eliminating both Rollins and Reigns, followed by Rollins curb stomping Reigns onto the steel steps, and brawling with Punk after he was thrown out by Logan Paul.

Since then, there's been the prevailing thought that the sequence could be leading somewhere for WrestleMania, along with those wondering if Reigns was fine following the brutal spot. In regards to the latter, PWInsider Elite reports that Reigns appears to be a-okay. Questions regarding Reigns' status had further been raised after Michael Cole described him as "out of action" on "Raw" this past Monday, but it's believed that phrase was used to describe why Reigns was MIA in storylines, and not because he suffered an injury.

As for everything that occurred between Punk, Reigns, and Rollins at the Royal Rumble, it will not be the last time fans see them lock horns. It was confirmed that the Rumble spots were designed to lead into a program between all three stars, with Punk, Reigns, and Rollins ultimately colliding in a three-way match at WrestleMania 41.

A Punk vs. Reigns vs. Rollins three-way bout would appear to be a change of plans, as reports over the past month had pegged Punk and Reigns facing each other in a singles match, with Rollins not involved. It's unclear what may have caused the change, though Rollins and Punk had been embroiled in a rivalry leading up to "Raw's" premiere on Netflix, where Punk defeated Rollins to seemingly end their feud.