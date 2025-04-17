JBL Thinks A Member Of Judgment Day Is Leaving WWE WrestleMania 41 With Gold

The Intercontinental Championship will be defended in a fatal four-way for the first time in WrestleMania history on Sunday when Bron Breakker defends his gold against Penta, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio. As wrestling fans everywhere make their own predictions, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield said on an episode of "Something To Wrestle" that he believes a member of Judgment Day is walking out of 'Mania with the gold if WWE has main event plans for Breakker, despite Penta being "the odds on favorite," in his words.

"I'd put it on Dominik. Not a doubt in my mind," JBL said. "I'd find a way for Dominik to win that thing. You beat three great guys like that. He'd have so much heat with that Intercontinental title and then not defend it, find a way to get out of matches. I think Dominik's such a great heel. If I'm booking, I got it on Dominik."

While many are criticizing WWE for the multi-person matches on the WrestleMania 41 card, Layfield is confident that the Intercontinental Champion fatal four-way won't turn into a "cluster f***." He said that's because of the other Judgment Day member in the ring, one who Layfield said is so good, WWE knows he can "get anything over."

"That might be why you've got Finn Balor out there," Layfield said. "You put Finn Balor out there because he's going to be the general and he's that good... He'll be a great leader in this. You watch him. I think he'll be directing traffic, in my opinion."

