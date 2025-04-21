Vampiro Addresses Rumors Of Heat With AEW's Chris Jericho

Pro wrestling veteran and lucha libre legend Vampiro might never have made the jump to WWE across his lengthy career, but due to his time in WCW and abroad, he stepped into the ring with many wrestlers. With a diverse career himself, Chris Jericho naturally came face-to-face with Vampiro, notably in CMLL when Y2J was still competing under his "Corazon de Lion" gimmick, but according to rumors, the two have had heat ever since.

During an appearance on Eric Bischoff's "83 Weeks" podcast, Vampiro was asked whether any current day wrestler has recently impressed him, and whilst the veteran first said no, he quickly named Jericho. "There are rumors that there are problems between him and I; I've never had a problem with him. I've never spoken bad about him," he stated.

"I know for a fact that he doesn't really like me, he's said some things about me, he's mentioned some things between us in Mexico from the past, I have apologized and I want to do it here again," Vampiro noted. "If there's anything I've done that I can remember or cannot remember, I, from my heart and soul, forgive me Chris, I did not.. I did not know what I was doing; too immature."

Vampiro then went on to explain that considering that Jericho is from his generation of pro wrestling, he's lasted a long time, and worked really hard to get where he's at in the industry. And because of that, it impresses him to see someone from his era still competing, and urged the younger generations to look to Jericho for inspiration.

