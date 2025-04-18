Trent Beretta Returns, Rocky Romero Turns & Roppongi Vice Joins DCF On AEW Collision

Trent Beretta made his return during "AEW Collision" to reform Roppongi Vice after Rocky Romero turned on Tomohiro Ishii.

Representing The Conglomeration, Ishii and Romero were facing the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and new member Josh Alexander, the latter of which made his debut during "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday night in a losing effort against "Hangman" Adam Page as the Wild Card entrant into the Owen Hart Cup, turning heel after his loss at the behest of Callis and Kyle Fletcher.

Alexander and Takeshita fought like a well-oiled unit considering it was the first time they were teaming together, while dissent would be the ultimate downfall between Romero and Ishii during the closing stretches of the bout.

Ishii sought to deliver a lariat to Alexander in the ring, with him ducking and Ishii inadvertently hitting Romero instead. Alexander then rolled Ishii up for a two-count, launching into a striking exchange which ended with an Ishii headbutt to send both men to the ground. Ishii then tried to tag Romero in, but his partner jumped down and allowed Takeshita to deliver a German Suplex followed by another from Alexander.

They then hit a double-team ripcord elbow for Alexander to follow up with a powerbomb and the winning pinfall. After the bout, Ishii pushed Romero as he appeared to be apologizing, but then Beretta made his surprise return from behind him as the reformed Roppongi Vice ganged up on Ishii. Callis, Takeshita, and Alexander returned to the ring, with Beretta extending his hand out and receiving a monkey wrench from Callis – which he then used to strike Ishii to the back of the neck – and reaffirm his place in the wider Don Callis Family.