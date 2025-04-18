JBL Takes Issue With One Aspect Of How Triple H Is Handling WWE Business

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE's creative division, the general fan reaction has been mostly positive — especially in comparison to how Vince McMahon's later years were viewed. Throughout his stretch as guest host of "Something to Wrestle," John "Bradshaw" Layfield has been a vocal supporter of Levesque's booking decisions. However, a recent episode saw JBL express some doubt about Triple H's decision to pull back the curtain on his creative process, especially with regard to John Cena's heel turn.

"I'm mixed on this," JBL said. "I don't know the answer. I remember when they did the curtain call, I held back. A lot of guys were very mad about it. I held back because I [didn't] know if it was bad or not. We'll see next time we go to [Madison Square] Garden if the crowd is bigger, and it was."

At the same time, JBL acknowledged that his old school mentality made him bristle at the idea of the company's booker publicly discussing his conversation with a top star to turn them heel. Though he believes it remains to be seen if being this open about creative decisions hurts their business at all, JBL was hesitant to come down too hard on Levesque for doing the podcast.

Doing press is a key part of the industry today, but JBL noted that some performers are still able to maintain a "mystique" around themselves. The WWE Hall of Famer cited Brock Lesnar as an example. While this might not apply to Levesque, whose primary role is no longer that of an onscreen character, JBL encouraged wrestlers to maintain character in interviews and on social media, or even abstain from doing interviews altogether if they believe it might benefit their image.

