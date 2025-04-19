Cody Rhodes Stands Tall Over John Cena To Close Last WWE SmackDown Before WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes closed out the last "WWE SmackDown" before WrestleMania 41 standing over John Cena.

Cena and Rhodes came face-to-face two nights out from their WWE Championship bout, and also the first time since Rhodes had last left Cena laid out with a Cross Rhodes. He went to speak first, but Cena quickly shut him up and ranted against his supposed need for the approval of the fans. He hammered home the idea that Rhodes could not beat him and would not succeed while he possesses that trait, reasoning that he turned heel to show Rhodes that one does not care about approval then one can win.

Cena then reiterated that he intended to win the title and retire with it, while saying that what he was doing with his retirement run was unprecedented. He said that when he had won the Elimination Chamber, he believed that he couldn't beat Rhodes. But when Rhodes refused The Rock he changed his mind, as he could see Rhodes was too obsessed with what he should do for everyone else.

Rhodes had his opportunity to retort, calling Cena overrated and telling him it is a different WWE now; he continued to say he used to worship Cena like the fans did, but times have changed and Cena still can't wrestle. Cena replied that he won't have to wrestle on Sunday before slapping Rhodes on the head and pulling him up for an Attitude Adjustment. However, Rhodes fell out of the hold and delivered Cross Rhodes to once again stand over Cena ahead of his WrestleMania title defense.