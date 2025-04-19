Diamond Dallas Page Inducts Lex Luger Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Diamond Dallas Page inducted his friend, mentor, and fellow WCW veteran into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Luger was the first entrant of this year's Class to be inducted at Friday night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, with Page introducing the honoree in what he called a celebration of transformation and rebirth.

He said Luger was a man who came out on the other end of adversity stronger than he was before, and someone blessed by seemingly every physical gift from god. Page went over the beginnings of Luger's career, starting with his football career and eventual transition to wrestling. He ran through his initial stint with the WWF, leading to Luger's no-showing of an episode of "Raw" to show up on WCW's "Monday Nitro," and that, Page said, was the first shot fired of the "Monday Night Wars."

Page continued to say that during the 1990s wrestlers "lived like rockstars," and some handled it worse than others. He spoke about Luger's paralysis, and his realization that efforts were better dedicated to building each other up instead of tearing them down, before introducing his friend and mentor.

Luger entered the stage via wheelchair, but stood up to give his speech. He said that they had intended for a longer walk, but he had taken a bump getting into a taxi previously so they had to call an audible. He said that he was a wrestler but not a fan of wrestling, but that changed through the support he felt from the world of wrestling to the point he can stand there and say that he is now a wrestling fan. He closed after giving his individual thank yous and he was shown after the speech to have been presented with his Hall of Fame ring by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.