WWE Legend Lex Luger Describes Being Paralyzed

After a long process, future WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger has found himself able to stand up and walk short distances, a miracle after he suffered a spinal infarction in 2007 that briefly left him a quadriplegic, and has largely confined him to a wheelchair since. Perhaps it's due to all the progress he's made that Luger is now more than willing to go through the details that October 2007 evening that changed his life forever.

Speaking with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Luger talked about being in San Francisco for a convention, when he noticed something wasn't quite right. Even still, he didn't immediately think there was significant cause for concern.

"I turned my head back to the front, and I had this burning stabbing pain between my shoulder blades," Luger said. "But you know; football, wrestling, we get aches and pains, little pinched nerves all the time. So...I go 'Man, that didn't feel good...that didn't feel right.' I got to the hotel. I checked in. And I woke up...I'm not sure what time it was. It was just pre-dawn. And I had the worst burning stabbing pain in my lower neck/shoulder blade area. Unbelievable.

"And it was so bad...I'm a side sleeper. I was on my side towards the night stand. And I was trying to get to a phone. And so I figured 'Maybe I get to the phone like a seal. Hit it with my nose.' I was in so much pain. I fell off the bed and down to the floor."