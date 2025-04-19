Typhoon & John Tenta's Family Accept Natural Disasters' WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Fred "Typhoon" Ottman was joined by John "Earthquake" Tenta's family as The Natural Disasters tag team was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former Tag Team Champions marked the dual addition to this year's Class and stood apart from the inductions around it as one not preceded by an introduction. Tenta passed away in 2006 and for his part the honor was accepted by his family, with speeches from his son John Jr. and daughter Joanna followed by their "Uncle Fred" Ottman. Tenta's son was the first to speak, recalling the gentle giant side of the vicious heel he portrayed in wrestling. He said that he sees his father as someone who lived a full life and achieved his dream, thanking the fans and WWE for giving him the chance to do so.

Joanna Tenta confirmed she was looking to follow in his footsteps and had started training to become a professional wrestler, after looking back on her father saying he always wanted to be known as a good heel – even if she saw him as silly and gentle. She then personally thanked Ottman for being a good friend to her father and said she knows he would want to celebrate him for all he was and what he gave.

Ottman gave his speech afterward, looking back on the days he and Tenta spent together on the road and the friendship they forged. He recalled being told Tenta's cancer was in remission, only to be called and told that it had returned, before declaring that he missed him and said "this one" was for him.