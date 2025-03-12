Typhoon Says Natural Disasters Are Part Of 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

With only a little month to go, the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025 is beginning to take shape. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was the first person announced at the end of 2024, and he has since been joined by former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool, and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Lex Luger, who was announced this past weekend. And though there was speculation Demolition could be joining them as the 2025 class's tag team, it seems WWE has another notable duo in mind.

On "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," former WWE star Typhoon let slip that Natural Disasters, the tag team consisting of him and the late Earthquake, would be going into the WWE Hall of Fame next month.

"It is an honor," Typhoon said. "It was crazy when I got that phone call and they told me that. Mr. Prichard called me. He's an awesome guy, and I couldn't believe it. I was like 'Wow, what an incredible thing.' I always say there's so many guys that are so worthy to be in there that aren't yet. For this to happen, it's just amazing."

Forming in May 1991, Earthquake and Typhoon's time together was short, but sweet. Initially heels under the guidance of manager Jimmy Hart, they feuded with the Legion of Doom before turning face in early 1992, after Hart betrayed them for Ted DiBiase and IRS of Money Inc. They would chase DiBiase and IRS throughout the spring, finally defeating them to win the WWE World Tag Team Titles on July 20. After dropping the titles back to Money Inc. in October, the duo was phased out, and later broke up when Earthquake left WWE in early 1993, halting plans for a potential feud between them.

