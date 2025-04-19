Broken Matt Hardy Invites Nemeth Brothers To Hardy Compound To Close TNA Unbreakable

In the attic of a boarding house in Ingolstadt, in Bavaria, Germany, Frankenstein was created. At the Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina, Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero (Jeff) were born. Now, the Hardys are reprising their roles ahead of their TNA World Tag Team Championship defense against another set of brothers, Nic and Ryan Nemeth, at TNA Rebellion, on Sunday, April 27. But this time, the Nemeth brothers will be stepping into an abyss they may not be able to survive from, the Hardy Compound.

After taking a loss with Mustafa Ali against the Hardys and Mike Santana this past Thursday at Unbreakable, Ryan approached his brother with a strange invite that happened to be in his traveling bag backstage. The Nemeth brothers opened the invite slowly, and were presented with a hologram message from Matt. The message, which was posted on TNA's X account, said, "I'm glad you're having a terrible evening, you treasonist Nemeth brothers. I would like to invite you to a place that may end up being your final destination, the Hardy Compound, where you will suffer deletion."

The Hardys captured the World Tag Team Championships at Bound For Glory last October. This will be their fifth title defense, with their most recent against Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) at "WWE NXT" Roadblock last month. Nic is a former TNA World Champion, while his brother Ryan is awaiting his first reign with gold since appearing for the company last year.