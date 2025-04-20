WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025 (Minus Lex Luger) Honored On Stage At WrestleMania 41

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 was honored at WrestleMania 41 with the conspicuous absence of Lex Luger.

This year's Class was comprised of headliner and WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Luger, Michelle McCool, The Natural Disasters, and Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13 as the inaugural "Immortal Moment" while Ivan Koloff, Dory Funk Sr., and Kamala were also inducted as part of the Legacy wing.

Each of the core class was on stage Friday night to accept their awards, with John "Earthquake" Tenta's family alongside Fred "Typhoon" Ottman to accept the Natural Disasters' honor; Diamond Dallas Page inducted Luger, The Undertaker inducted McCool, CM Punk inducted Hart and Austin, and Shawn Michaels was on deck to induct Levesque.

Per tradition, the core class appeared at WrestleMania 41 ahead of Saturday's main event, although Luger was not present this time around. Luger has been appearing at WrestleCon throughout this week, though it's unknown whether that was a factor in him not appearing on Saturday. Once again Ottman was joined by Tenta's family, with Joanna Tenta donning her father's ring. Levesque was the only one of the Class to get an entrance for the segment, and would fulfill his double duty as an honoree and executive as he individually shook the hands of each inductee present.