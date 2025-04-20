CM Punk Gives Simple Response When Asked About Paul Heyman's WWE WrestleMania Betrayal

CM Punk had very little to say after Paul Heyman's betrayal in the main event of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday.

For a moment Punk would have believed he was on the way to winning his long-awaited main event at the "Show of Shows," with Heyman handing him the chair and directing him to use it on Roman Reigns. However, Heyman would then deliver a low blow while Punk's back was turned to him, eventually doing the same with Reigns to align with Seth Rollins and give him the victory.

It was a betrayal on all sides with Heyman turning on both his "Tribal Chief" in Reigns and "Best Friend" in Punk, with Heyman and Rollins leaving the event altogether after it was confirmed that they declined to comment on the matter during the post-show; Reigns was shown to be walking up the ramp dejected at the proceedings, looking back to the ring where Punk remained to rationalize what had just happened.

After he had left the ring and walked backstage, Jackie Redmond attempted to interview Punk to get his thoughts, though he just stared at her before walking off.

What is going through the mind of CM Punk right now?#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WL7tXyRAVA — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

Cathy Kelley said of Reigns that for the first time in years he left Gorilla Position alone, and said that "Now is not the time for an interview." Either of them could appear on "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" in the coming week, but at present neither of them have been advertised as doing so.